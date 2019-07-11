Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 10, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $5,655,386; $87.85.

2. Eric Church; $2,839,513; $85.50.

3. Pink; $2,632,188; $144.06.

4. Ariana Grande; $1,690,704; $114.86.

5. Cher; $1,492,852; $114.85.

6. Rod Stewart; $1,385,285; $113.17.

7. Backstreet Boys; $1,301,722; $99.67.

8. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

9. Shawn Mendes; $1,187,288; $71.73.

10. Hugh Jackman; $985,478; $84.05.

11. Kenny Chesney; $955,509; $94.62.

12. New Kids On The Block; $950,357; $80.19.

13. André Rieu; $816,663; $79.69.

14. Hootie & The Blowfish; $809,014; $62.32.

15. Chayanne; $658,531; $99.15.

16. B2K; $584,432; $90.16.

17. Jerry Seinfeld; $523,581; $98.79.

18. Los Hermanos ; $468,001; $30.42.

19. Pentatonix; $416,421; $51.26.

20. Donny & Marie Osmond; $368,321; $104.9

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___