Too early to declare who won 8-way primary for Manhattan DA MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 1:48 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — On TV dramas, cases brought by the Manhattan district attorney usually wrap up in about an hour. Figuring out who’s likely to be the borough’s next district attorney in real life will take a bit longer.
A winner in the Democratic primary for the high-profile prosecutor job glamorized on shows like “Law & Order” wasn't immediately clear Tuesday night.
