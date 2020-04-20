Tonight’s Wilton finance board meeting postponed until tomorrow

Wilton Town Hall Wilton Town Hall Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tonight’s Wilton finance board meeting postponed until tomorrow 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Board of Finance special meeting scheduled for tonight, Monday, April 20, has been canceled and is re-scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow night.

On the agenda is a discussion of the FY 2021 budget and guidance for the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education budgets.

In light of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting residents and budget revenue and expenses, the selectmen and school board are planning to review their budget requests, taking into account the finance board’s budget guidance.

In January, the finance board decided not to issue its annual budget guidance, but members changed their mind after the pandemic hit.

In February, the school board approved a $83,989,144 budget for fiscal year 2021, a 2.58 percent increase over the current year.

The Board of Selectmen agreed on a $33,911,800 operating budget, a 1.22-percent increase.

Those budget requests are now under review.

In order to maintain social distancing, there will be no Annual Town Budget Meeting this year, instead the finance board will approve the final budget and set the mill rate.

The meeting will be live streamed via Zoom and a link will be posted on the town’s website.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com.