Tom O'Dea named Republican deputy leader in CT House

WILTON — State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125), who currently serves as a Deputy House Republican Leader-at-Large, has been named a Deputy House Republican Leader by incoming House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora. In addition to O’Dea, state Reps. Rosa Rebimbas, Jason Perillo, Lezlye Zupkus, and Laura Devlin have also been selected as deputy leaders.

“Tom has served alongside me in a leadership role for a few years now and I trust his judgment,” said Candelora. “As an accomplished litigator, his knowledge of the law and his ability to provide additional guidance in the middle of floor debate is very helpful to the caucus. But Tom’s superpower is his humility and sense of humor. He continues to be an integral part of the leadership of the caucus.”

“We need to be prepared to hit the ground running come January and that work begins now,” O’Dea said in a press release. “Our caucus has already outlined proposals for much needed tax relief to assist small businesses and nonprofits. … We need to help them, and we cannot wait any longer.”

O’Dea met last week with Candelora and other House Republicans to announce their proposals to assist small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic. Their proposals called for:

Atemporary suspension of the new payroll tax scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.

Using federal COVID-19 relief funds to avoid an increase in unemployment taxes.

A deadline extension from Jan. 1, to April 1 for the second round of business property taxes.

O’Dea will serve on the Judiciary, Transportation, Environment, and Legislative Management Committees in the upcoming legislative session, which is scheduled to convene on Jan. 6.