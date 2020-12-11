Tom O'Dea named Republican deputy leader in CT House

File photo

WILTON — State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125), who currently serves as a Deputy House Republican Leader-at-Large, has been named a Deputy House Republican Leader by incoming House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora. In addition to O’Dea, state Reps. Rosa Rebimbas, Jason Perillo, Lezlye Zupkus, and Laura Devlin have also been selected as deputy leaders.

“Tom has served alongside me in a leadership role for a few years now and I trust his judgment,” said Candelora. “As an accomplished litigator, his knowledge of the law and his ability to provide additional guidance in the middle of floor debate is very helpful to the caucus. But Tom’s superpower is his humility and sense of humor. He continues to be an integral part of the leadership of the caucus.”