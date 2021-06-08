Toddler who washed up on Norwegian island is identified

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The body of a toddler that washed ashore on Norway’s southwest coast on Jan.1 has been identified. It's a missing 15-month-old Iranian boy who died months earlier in the English Channel hundreds of miles away when the smuggling boat carrying him, his parents and siblings capsized, Norwegian police said.

After finding the body, police in Norway carried out DNA tests to establish the toddler's identity. Their conclusion was that it was Artin Irannezhad, who disappeared on Oct. 27, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the Norwegian island of Karmoey where he was found.