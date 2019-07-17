Tips to handle a heat wave

With sweltering heat and high humidity across Wilton and the region over the next several days, with temperatures expected to be in the 90’s, there are a number of precautions people can take to beat the heat.

To prevent overheating or a heatstroke:

Wear loosefitting, lightweight clothing. Wearing excess clothing or clothing that fits tightly won't allow your body to cool properly.

Protect against sunburn. Sunburn affects your body's ability to cool itself, so protect yourself outdoors with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Apply sunscreen generously, and reapply every two hours — or more often if you're swimming or sweating.

Drink plenty of fluids. Staying hydrated will help your body sweat and maintain a normal body temperature.

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car. This is a common cause of heat-related deaths in children. When parked in the sun, the temperature in your car can rise 20 degrees F (more than 6.7 C) in 10 minutes.

It's not safe to leave a person or pet in a parked car in warm or hot weather, even if the windows are cracked or the car is in shade. When your car is parked, keep it locked to prevent a child from getting inside.

Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. If you can't avoid strenuous activity in hot weather, drink fluids and rest frequently in a cool spot. Try to schedule exercise or physical labor for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.

Eversource tips

High electricity usage during a heat wave can put a strain on the home’s electric system, Eversource says it is prepared to meet that increased demand and its crews are ready to respond to any outages or issues that arise.

“We prepare year-round to meet the increased demand and to ensure that our system is ready to handle additional electricity needs that come with a heat wave,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “This includes conducting detailed inspections of the overhead and underground systems in advance of the extreme heat to detect and resolve any issues ahead of time so that our customers have the energy they need for every moment of their lives, even in the face of potentially record-breaking heat.”

As the heat wave approaches, Eversource offers tips to help customers stay comfortable, and save energy and money on their electric bills during this period of high demand:

Increase the temperature on air conditioners. Keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature throughout the day as cranking the unit up after work uses more electricity. Programmable thermostats or temperature timers can also help keep costs manageable, especially when away from home.

Keep air conditioner filters and coils clean. Clean air conditioner filters and coils at least every three months. Dirty filters block air flow, reducing efficiency and making it harder to deliver the cool air.

Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.

Seal home cracks and gaps. Seal cracks or gaps in walls and outlets, and window and door frames, to keep cool air from escaping and letting hot air in.

Save major appliance use until the evening. Help conserve energy by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening, when there is less demand on the electric system.

