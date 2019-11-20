Tidal flooding closes Battleship North Carolina early

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — High tidal flooding forced the Battleship North Carolina to close early this week, and officials are warning visitors to check the website before planning a trip.

News outlets report Battleship North Carolina spokeswoman Stacie Greene Hidek says high tidal flooding is expected to continue through the next week and may result in further limited hours. The battleship closed early on Tuesday.

High tidal conditions and rising sea levels have increasingly become a problem for the battleship, which is moored along the Cape Fear River across from downtown Wilmington.

Earlier this year, staff announced a $2 million effort to protect the ship and surrounding park from worsening flooding conditions. It received its first $400,000 grant in September from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund.