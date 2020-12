WILTON — Due to today’s storm, Wilton Library and its drive-thru window will be closed.

Patrons may access the digital library resources 24/7 online at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Reference librarians will be available today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to answer questions. Call 203-762-6350 or email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual programs will still take place as scheduled.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and/or call 203-762-3950 for any updates to this information.

The Wilton YMCA is closed.

Send your snow photos to editor@wiltonbulletin.com.

As announced on Wednesday, Wilton Public Schools will engage in remote learning on a shortened day schedule:

Miller-Driscoll — 9:15 - 1:15.

Cider Mill — 7:45 - 11:55.

Middlebrook — 8:20 - 12:30.

Wilton High School — 8:20 - 12:30.

Metro-North will operate on a normal weekday schedule, although customers should anticipate scattered delays due to the weather. As of 8 a.m., the New Haven line was experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

Information is available at mta.info. To speak with a customer service representative, call 646-252-1701.

Eversource reports no power outages in Wilton.

The town transfer station will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17. All available DPW employees will be performing road plowing. The transfer station will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

Those planning to visit a town department on Thursday should check wiltonct.org for any possible delayed openings. All departments are reachable through email. See the desired department’s webpage for email information.

As of 9 a.m., there are no road closures in Wilton.