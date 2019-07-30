Three unlocked car break-ins in one night in Wilton

Wilton police are investigating recent car break-ins.

The Wilton Police Department received a complaint on Thursday July 25, that three vehicles had been entered into during the overnight hours.

At the scene, it was discovered that the three vehicles were parked in the front driveway of 79 Blue Ridge Road from Wednesday, July 24 into the morning of Thursday, July 25.

All three vehicles were entered, but nothing was discovered stolen from them. All three vehicles were parked unlocked at the time of this incident.