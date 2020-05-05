Three polling places in Wilton will open for presidential primary
WILTON — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced that Connecticut will hold both Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Aug. 11.
All three polling places in Wilton — Wilton High School, Cider Mill School, and Middlebrook School — will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Connecticut law requires that voters must be enrolled party members to vote in primary elections.
To check on a current voter registration status, polling place, and party affiliation, go to the Wilton Registrars’ Voter Look-Up site on the town’s website.
The following candidates* will appear on the Democratic ballot (listed in alphabetical order):
Joe Biden
Tulsi Gabbard
Bernie Sanders
The Secretary of the State has announced that the following candidates* will appear on the Republican ballot (listed in alphabetical order):
Rocky De La Fuente
Donald Trump
With the change in the date of the Presidential Preference Primary, the deadline for a voter to change parties has also changed. Monday, May 11, is now the deadline for a voter to change from one major party to the other major party and be eligible to vote in their new party’s primary on Aug. 11.
For more information, contact the Wilton Registrars of Voters by email at registrars@wiltonct.org.
* Subject to change
