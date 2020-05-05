Three polling places in Wilton will open for presidential primary

Jennifer Carvajal casts her ballot in a primary accompanied by her daughters on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School. Jennifer Carvajal casts her ballot in a primary accompanied by her daughters on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Three polling places in Wilton will open for presidential primary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced that Connecticut will hold both Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Aug. 11.

All three polling places in Wilton — Wilton High School, Cider Mill School, and Middlebrook School — will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecticut law requires that voters must be enrolled party members to vote in primary elections.

To check on a current voter registration status, polling place, and party affiliation, go to the Wilton Registrars’ Voter Look-Up site on the town’s website.

The following candidates* will appear on the Democratic ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

The Secretary of the State has announced that the following candidates* will appear on the Republican ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Rocky De La Fuente

Donald Trump

With the change in the date of the Presidential Preference Primary, the deadline for a voter to change parties has also changed. Monday, May 11, is now the deadline for a voter to change from one major party to the other major party and be eligible to vote in their new party’s primary on Aug. 11.

For more information, contact the Wilton Registrars of Voters by email at registrars@wiltonct.org.

* Subject to change

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com