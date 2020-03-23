Three people found dead in Norwalk garage

Police blocked off Elizabeth Street i Norwalk on Monday morning after three people were found dead in a garage.

NORWALK - Three people have been found dead in the garage of an abandoned Elizabeth Street home Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene after a 911 hang-up call around 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, police found three deceased people inside a detached garage at the rear of the property.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” police spokesperson Lt. Terry Blake said in a press release Monday morning.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are on the scene at this time.

Police activity centered around a dilapidated three-story Elizabeth Street house scheduled for demolition.

Elizabeth Street remains closed to traffic from Day Street to South Main Street as detectives investigate the scene.