Three Wilton properties change hands
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13.
15 Village Walk Unit 15: James K. Rowe to Robert C. Gallucci, $150,000.
186 Kellogg Drive: Michael J. Serink and Michelle L. Radmanovic to Ryan L. and Judy L. Francis, $728,000.
71 Charter Oak Drive: Lincoln and Dorothy Williams to Kenneth and Nicole Roe, $662,500.
