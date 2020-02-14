  • 186 Kellogg Drive Photo: Contributed Photo

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13.

15 Village Walk Unit 15: James K. Rowe to Robert C. Gallucci, $150,000.

186 Kellogg Drive: Michael J. Serink and Michelle L. Radmanovic to Ryan L. and Judy L. Francis, $728,000.

71 Charter Oak Drive: Lincoln and Dorothy Williams to Kenneth and Nicole Roe, $662,500.