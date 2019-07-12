Three Wilton homes sold in past week

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 8 through July 11.

41 Black Alder Lane: Stuart and Vanessa Hendry to Robert and Kimbria Hardy, $925,000.

42 Stonebridge Road: John W. and Lisa J. McGorty to Richard J. and Sarah L. Stern, $830,000.

21 Moriarty Drive: David Trojanowski, Trustee, to David Trojanowski, $366,666.67. (Trustee’s Deed)