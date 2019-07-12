https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Three-Wilton-homes-sold-in-past-week-14091543.php
Three Wilton homes sold in past week
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 8 through July 11.
41 Black Alder Lane: Stuart and Vanessa Hendry to Robert and Kimbria Hardy, $925,000.
42 Stonebridge Road: John W. and Lisa J. McGorty to Richard J. and Sarah L. Stern, $830,000.
21 Moriarty Drive: David Trojanowski, Trustee, to David Trojanowski, $366,666.67. (Trustee’s Deed)
