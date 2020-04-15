Thousands of gallons of oily water spill into Alaska harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of gallons of oily water have been contained after a spill near the Valdez Marine Terminal’s small boat harbor, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said.

Alyeska Pipeline Service Company workers reported the spill at the end of the trans-Alaska pipeline just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The pipeline was operating normally following the spill, the conservation department said.

An incident management team had recovered about 13,000 gallons (49,210 liters), of oily water as of Tuesday morning, said Alyeska, which operates the pipeline.

“Responders were on scene within the hour and continue response activities including deployment of sorbents sweeps, sausage boom and containment boom,” Alyeska said in a statement Tuesday.

Fishing vessels and aircraft were monitoring the water in a 30-by-30 foot (9-by-9 meter) contained area.

Most of the sheen was contained behind the berthing area with booms and other measures, the state said.

An preliminary report by the conservation department suggested the spill originated in a sump pit.

“The cause is under investigation, but early indicators suggest that the crude/water mixture was leaking from a sump that overflowed,” the environmental conservation department said in a statement Monday.

The sump is a drain that “can collect rainwater from process areas, secondary containment, parking lot, etc.,” Alyeska spokeswoman Michelle Egan said.

The sump is not necessarily associated with an oil-storage tank, she said.

The amount of oil released was not immediately known, Alyeska said.

A small amount of oil can create a widespread sheen. Egan declined comment on its possible size.

"I’m not going to characterize it one way or another until we get more information,” Egan said. “Any time we have sheen on the water, that’s a very big deal to us.”