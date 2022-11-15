Thousands of Portland mayor's texts gone from public record

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone and the phones of other top officials are missing from the public record, including texts he sent after former President Donald Trump directed federal agents to the city to quell nightly racial justice protests.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the city uses specialized software to capture text messaging on city-issued phones so they can be retained for public record requests, but the software can't capture encrypted messages sent using Apple's iMessage service.