Thousands mourn Pakistani journalist, spy chief wants probe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of people Thursday mourned the death of an outspoken Pakistani journalist in the capital as the nation's spy chief and military spokesman demanded an independent investigation into the mysterious killing in Kenya.
Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside Nairobi. His body was flown home Wednesday and his funeral took place Thursday in Islamabad. The killing has drawn widespread condemnation in Pakistan.