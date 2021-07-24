Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 12:07 p.m.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rising anger over the policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT supporters marched in the annual Budapest Pride parade.
March organizers expected record crowds at the event, and called on participants to express their opposition to recent steps by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government that critics say stigmatize sexual minorities in the Central European country.