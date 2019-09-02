Thousands join in annual walk across Mackinac Bridge

Michigan Governor Grethen Whitmer, center, walks on the Mackinac Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. For the second year, the bridge was shut down from 6:30 am until noon for security purposes, allowing walkers to turn around at the center span or walk the entire bridge both ways.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Light rain let up as thousands of people started the 62nd Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined those walkers crossing the nearly 5-mile (8-kilometer) long bridge that links Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas and crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.

Many people waiting in the pre-dawn darkness wore ponchos in rainfall that gave way to some sunshine as the walk started at 7 a.m. Monday.

Local organizers expected 20,000 to 30,000 people to make the trek between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Cindi Feldwisch of New Mexico tells WWTV/WWUP-TV that traveling to Michigan for the bridge walk was a "bucket list" journey.