Thousands party in streets after Alabama win, despite virus Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 8:17 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of University of Alabama football fans partied in the street near campus after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in a celebration a top health official said Tuesday could worsen disease.
Students and others poured out of jampacked bars near campus as time expired in Miami late Monday, traffic cameras and images posted on social media show, gathering on University Boulevard in an area called “The Strip.”