Thomas plans run for CT’s 143rd District

Democrat Stephanie Thomas plan to run for the 143rd Connecticut House District.

WILTON — She came to Wilton’s Winter Carnival last month and attended the Wilton League of Women Voters’ legislative breakfast on Feb. 1.

Now Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk has announced her intention to run once again for the 143rd state House District on the Democratic ticket. The seat is currently held by five-term incumbent Gail Lavielle of Wilton. The district includes parts of Wilton, Norwalk and Westport.

Thomas reached out to the Wilton Democratic Town Committee with a letter announcing her entry into the race and seeking donations to qualify for Connecticut’s campaign finance program.

“In June of 2018 many of you joined me in what seemed an impossible venture — unseating a 4-term incumbent. Although I had a late start, no experience in campaigning, and no campaign manager, we managed to do the impossible together! We won the vote in Norwalk. We won the vote in Westport. And we lost by just a hair in Wilton,” she wrote.

“The support of ‘my village’ those months gave me courage, inspiration and the motivation to do everything within my power to win,” she added.

By entering the race now, Thomas said she will have time on her side. In 2018, Thomas threw her hat in the ring at the last minute, racing in June to collect enough signatures to petition her way onto the ballot. She was ultimately defeated by Lavielle, 6,085 to 5,661.

Thomas has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from New York University, as well as a master’s degree in nonprofit management from the New School University.

She is owner and president of Stetwin Consulting, a Norwalk-based small business that provides fund-raising and events expertise to nonprofits.