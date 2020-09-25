Thomas endorsed by Planned Parenthood

Stephanie Thomas, Democratic candidate for State Representative for the 143rd District, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! and NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut.

Stephanie Thomas, Democratic candidate for State Representative for the 143rd District, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! and NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut. Planned Parenthood is the largest single provider of reproductive health services in the nation.

Thomas said she is pleased to receive this vote of confidence after incumbent representative Gail Lavielle received the endorsement in 2018.

This is the second time Thomas has been backed by NARAL, which is dedicated to ensuring that every individual in Connecticut, regardless of background, can access the reproductive healthcare they need.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this vote of confidence from Planned Parenthood Votes,” Thomas said. “When I had no other option for health care in high school and college, I received high-quality, free gynecological care and health check-ups from Planned Parenthood and know firsthand how important the agency is for low income women and communities of color. On my first day in Hartford, I will support funding for family planning to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. These are smart, low-cost investments that can prevent far greater costs and consequences in the long term.”

The 143rd district includes parts of Wilton, Norwalk and Westport.