Thirteen homes under $800,000 change hands in Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5.

1 Indian Hill Road: John Hersam, Trustee to Thomas Papas, Jr., $450,000. (Trustee Deed)

16 Wilton Acres: Giedra J. Troncone, Trustee to Kevin J. Regan and Kristin M. Pitaro, $455,000. (Trustee Deed)

101 St. Johns Road: Katherine A. Weber to John E. Socci, $600,000.

63 Cherry Lane: Karen K. Camarata to Viktoriya Savvoulides, $460,000.

302 Cannon Road: Andrew R. and Jill Castellano to Malcolm and Nelly Morrell, $535,000.

205 Mountain Road: David Weiskopf and Catherine Lieberman, et al, to Nancy Efobi, $175,000.

12 Pond Road: Shaun Grover to Janette Wright Greenberg, $410,000.

80 Whipstick Road: Est. Helge Melin to Gordon and Jill Hugh, $546,000. (Executor’s Deed)

42 Pin Oak Lane: Maureen A. Roux to Kevin and Jennifer D. Smith, $650,000.

112 Middlebrook Farm Road: Michaele and Efstathios Giannoutsos to Erich J. Rayment, $749,900.

60 Cobbs Mill Road: Nina J. and Anthony L. Gardner to Beverly Piedra, $425,000.

5 Dogwood Lane: Juliette Fettig and Carolyn Bello, Trustee to Maria Kensy, $480,000. (Trustee Deed)

306 Danbury Road, Unit 2: Est. Monique V. L. Kosar to Pamela Drummond, $680,000. (Executor’s Deed)