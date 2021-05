The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 14 through May 20.

25 Sunset Pass: Michael Brian Backus to David Joseph Carofano, $750,000

14 Range Road: Xingchi Wu to William R. and Annette R. Hebel, $1,141,000

95 Cheesespring Road: William Weston French aka William W. French, to Makiko Kishida, $650,000

48 Powder Horn Hill Road: John B. and Michelle Lacey Doggett to Paul T. Worthington and Carol L. Costello, $1,252,500

9 Greenbriar Lane: Joseph R. and Anne E. Stauff II to Daniel Connor and Stacie Michelle Shea, $1,275,000

17 Banks Drive: Lawrence Blake and Dunja Sypher to Evaristo and Mariann-Barrios Jr., $1,575,000

8 Crowne Pond Lane, Unit 801: Jonathan Mark and Kelly Hough Rogers to Ricardo Alejandro Stambuk Arcaya and Regina Helena Moraes Martinez, $650,000

105 Nod Hill Road: James and Sandra Chen Davis to Eric and Jennifer Xie, $385,000

90 Drum Hill Road: Teymour Boutros Ghali, Trustee, to Michael Boswood, $225,000

90 Drum Hill Road: Perihan Boutrous Ghali, Trustee, to Michael Boswood, $225,000

75 Carriage Road: Lynn C. and Peter C. Holmquist to Travis Hogan and Amanda Bourne, $1,650,000

37 Tanners Drive: Jeffrey W. and Sharon Tracey Brameier to Daid Cheong and Esther Lee, $831,000

25 Fairview Lane: Donna Birkhan to Brian Lapreziosa, $516,000