The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 9 to July 15.

38 Berch Court: Anette Savastano to Tanya Madrid and Michael Meloni, $990,000

16 Arrowhead Road: David M. Misita to Sarah Obuchowski, $705,000

10 Wilton Hills: Venkata Ramakrishna Mullapudi and Kalyanl Kakaria to Fedir and Ganna Bilokin, $802,000

3 Quarry Way: Fredeick K. and Anne K. Gaston IV to Stuart P. Franks and Lauren J. Keasey, $1,005,000

39 Powder Horn Hill Road: Arthur J. and Ann S. David to Rita Sadasivan and Chandrasekher Narayanan, $1,230,000

22 Orchard Drive: Jennifer Smith to Madhusudan and Sripriya Krishnamurthy, $765,000

7 Village Walk #7: Michael E. and Jill E. Barberie to Rosalie Riley, $175,000

130 Cheese Spring Road: Brian J. Gruseke to Thomas Galton and Meaghan Baron, $905,000

244 Cannon Road: Cannonwoods LLC, to Haidee Lee and Louis VI, $1,825,000

37 Old Kings Highway: Jodi M. Ritch and Timothy B. Meyer to Jessica Chan and Ryan Milliken, $1,450,000

52 Hillbrook Road: Paul G. and Lila J. Snyder to Dawn K. Weldon, $2,500,000

72 Wilton Crest: Dipa B. Angreji to Takane Usui, $425,000

46 Sunset Pass: John R. and Tracey Lllewllyn to Darrell Ann Smith and Kyle M. Matson, $710,000