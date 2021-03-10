Third party joins Plano police to investigate racist claims

DALLAS (AP) — A third party will be hired to investigate allegations of racist bullying and abuse against a Black 13-year-old boy during a sleepover after claims that he was only invited to entertain his white classmates, Texas school leaders and officials said.
During a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Sara Bonser, alongside Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Police Chief Ed Drain addressed the incident that quickly went viral after the boy's mother, Summer Smith, posted the videos and images on Facebook.