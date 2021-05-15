'There was no going back': Migrants send kids into US alone ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 11:44 a.m.
1 of15 Marely, 12, of El Salvador, cries as she stands as she waits to be processed by authorities after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S. - Mexico border Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Marely, 12, of El Salvador, center, waits to be processed by authorities after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S. - Mexico border Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Marely, 12, of El Salvador, waits to be processed by authorities after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S. - Mexico border Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Jose Rodriguez, of Honduras, wipes his eye as he waits in line for food donated by a local church at a makeshift camp for migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. . Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Emely, 8, of Honduras, center, walks with a group of migrants after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Emely, 8, of Honduras, waits at an intake area after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Children and adults wait in lines for donated food at a makeshift camp for migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday, May 14, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Jose Rodriguez, of Honduras, below right, sits as children play at a makeshift camp for migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Emely, 8, of Honduras, waits in front of a Border Patrol vehicle at an intake area after turning herself in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. Growing numbers of migrant families are making the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Jose Rodriguez, of Honduras closes is tent at a makeshift camp for migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday, May 14, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. ing the heart-wrenching decision to separate from their children and send them into the U.S. alone. Many families with kids older than six have been quickly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that don't allow migrants to seek asylum. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LA JOYA, Texas (AP) — Marely had traveled for 13 days, trekking with her mother from Central America to the busiest corridor for illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran girl got on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mom wasn’t coming with her.
Her mom told her that she loved her very much right before the boat got pushed into the water.
Written By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON