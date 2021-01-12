The show must go on: Wilton Children's Theater performs, perseveres during pandemic Susan Shultz Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 10:04 a.m.
The show must go on: Wilton Children's Theater has found creative ways to perform and work together throughout the pandemic. The peformers rehearsed at the Cannon Grange.
The Wilton Children’s Theater family was devastated when its spring show, Matilda, was indefinitely postponed two days before opening night in March.
The show must go on: Wilton Children's Theater has found creative ways to perform and work together throughout the pandemic. The cast of Little Women, offered virtually in December.
The show must go on: Wilton Children's Theater has found creative ways to perform and work together throughout the pandemic. The cast of Little Women, offered virtually in December.
The summer “When the Lights Go out on Broadway,” created and directed by Wilton High alum Rebecca Nisco, was screened privately and with social distancing at Trackside.
The summer “When the Lights Go out on Broadway,” created and directed by Wilton High alum Rebecca Nisco, was screened privately and with social distancing at Trackside.
The summer “When the Lights Go out on Broadway,” created and directed by Wilton High alum Rebecca Nisco, was screened privately and with social distancing at Trackside. Board members said the kids adhered closely to safety precautions.
The performance of Little Women, created and directed by Wilton High alum Caitlin Witty, was presented virtually to the community in December.
The artwork for the summer production, created by Allison Farago.
WILTON — “Just because you find that life’s not fair, it doesn’t mean that you just have to grin and bear it.”
The song lyric from “When I Grow Up” from the musical “Matilda” was learned the hard way by the Wilton Children’s Theater. The cast and crew of “Matilda” were set to hit the stage two days after schools shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was postponed indefinitely, which devastated all, according to board President Jen Kepner and Vice President Sarah Beach.