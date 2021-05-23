The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AIJAZ HUSSAIN and TIM SULLIVAN, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 1:57 a.m.
1 of15 A portrait of Padmavathi, who died of COVID-19, hangs on the wall of her family hut made from bamboo and plastic sheeting in a slum in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Padmavathi collected hair, taking it from women's combs and hairbrushes to later be used for wigs. She earned about $50 a month. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Gangaiah, left, son of Padmavathi who died of COVID-19, stands at the entrance of their family hut with his wife and children in a slum in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Padmavathi collected hair, taking it from women's combs and hairbrushes to later be used for wigs. She earned about $50 a month. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Gangaiah, son of Padmavathi who died of COVID-19, holds his two-year-old daughter Priya outside their family hut in a slum in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Padmavathi collected hair, taking it from women's combs and hairbrushes to later be used for wigs. She earned about $50 a month. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 In this undated photo provided by Amrohi family, Yamini Amrohi, right, poses with her grandson and late husband Ashok Amrohi, who died of COVID-19, at a restaurant in London. Ashok, a medical doctor before joining the diplomatic corps, had traveled the world. He'd been ambassador to Algeria, Mozambique and Brunei, and had retired to Gurgaon, a city just outside the capital, and a life of golf and piano lessons. (Amrohi family via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 In this photo released by Chakravorty family, Prabir Chakravorty, 73, a COVID-19 survivor, sits in the garden area of his home in New Delhi, India on May 17, 2021. Chakravorty, the family patriarch and widower, a construction executive was treated at home for the coronavirus. (Chakravorty family via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Abhimanyu Chakravorty, son of 73-year-old Prabir Chakravorty, a COVID-19 survivor, takes his dog for a stroll outside his home in New Delhi, India on May 17, 2021. Prabir Chakravorty, the family patriarch and widower, a construction executive was treated at home for the coronavirus. Aniruddha Ghosal/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 In this undated photo provided by Amrohi family, Yamini Amrohi, front right, poses with her children and late husband Ashok Amrohi, front left, who died of COVID-19, in Maputo, Mozambique. Ashok, a medical doctor before joining the diplomatic corps, had traveled the world. He'd been ambassador to Algeria, Mozambique and Brunei, and had retired to Gurgaon, a city just outside the capital, and a life of golf and piano lessons. (Amrohi family via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Gangaiah, son of Padmavathi who died of COVID-19, gives sanitizer to his elder daughter Shanti as two-year-old Priya looks on inside their family hut which is made from bamboo and plastic sheeting at a slum in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Padmavathi collected hair, taking it from women's combs and hairbrushes to later be used for wigs. She earned about $50 a month. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 In this photo provided by Chakravorty family, family members of Prabir Chakravorty, 73, a COVID-19 survivor, pose for a photograph at their home in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Chakravorty, the family patriarch and widower, a construction executive was treated at home for the coronavirus. (Chakravorty family via AP) Chakravorty family/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Five-year-old Shanthi, left, granddaughter of Padmavathi who died of COVID-19, collects potable water at a public tap near her family hut at a slum in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Padmavathi collected hair, taking it from women's combs and hairbrushes to later be used for wigs. She earned about $50 a month. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW DELHI (AP) — For the family of the retired diplomat, the terror struck as they tried desperately to get him past the entrance doors of a private hospital. For the New Delhi family, it came when they had to create a hospital room in their ground-floor apartment. For the son of an illiterate woman who raised her three children by scavenging human hair, it came as his mother waited days for an ICU bed, insisting she’d be fine.
Three families in a nation of 1.3 billion. Seven cases of COVID-19 in a country facing an unparalleled surge, with more than 300,000 people testing positive every day.
Written By
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AIJAZ HUSSAIN and TIM SULLIVAN