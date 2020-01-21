The Painted Cookie in Wilton celebrates 7th anniversary

Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery.

WILTON — The Painted Cookie, the first and only 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery in Wilton, is celebrating seven years in business this January and is inviting the community to celebrate with a day of family fun.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 4, families are invited to the bakery at 196 Danbury Road, to taste its newest allergy-free creations such as edible cookie dough, chocolate-covered s’mores and “cookie jar bar” treats. Children are invited to color-a-cookie and two visitors will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to the shop.

Since 2013, owner and Wilton resident Susan Schmitt has built her business on creating allergy-free treats everyone can enjoy. Her mission continues to evolve with the addition of vegan, dairy-free, egg-free and gluten-free (all made on shared equipment) treats to order.

“When my two boys were young, several of their friends had tree-nut allergies and their parents struggled to find special treats for them to enjoy. As a stay-at-home mom at the time, I decided to begin baking and decorating cookies that would deliver just what these kids needed,” Schmitt said.

Learn more at paintedcookie.com.