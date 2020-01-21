The Painted Cookie in Wilton celebrates 7th anniversary
WILTON — The Painted Cookie, the first and only 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery in Wilton, is celebrating seven years in business this January and is inviting the community to celebrate with a day of family fun.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 4, families are invited to the bakery at 196 Danbury Road, to taste its newest allergy-free creations such as edible cookie dough, chocolate-covered s’mores and “cookie jar bar” treats. Children are invited to color-a-cookie and two visitors will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to the shop.
Since 2013, owner and Wilton resident Susan Schmitt has built her business on creating allergy-free treats everyone can enjoy. Her mission continues to evolve with the addition of vegan, dairy-free, egg-free and gluten-free (all made on shared equipment) treats to order.
“When my two boys were young, several of their friends had tree-nut allergies and their parents struggled to find special treats for them to enjoy. As a stay-at-home mom at the time, I decided to begin baking and decorating cookies that would deliver just what these kids needed,” Schmitt said.
Learn more at paintedcookie.com.