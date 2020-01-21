  • Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery.

    Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery.

Susan Schmitt, owner of The Painted Cookie, is celebrating seven years of business in Wilton at 196 Danbury Road. The Painted Cookie is a 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery.

Photo: Contributed Photo

WILTON — The Painted Cookie, the first and only 100-percent tree nut, peanut and sesame-free bakery in Wilton, is celebrating seven years in business this January and is inviting the community to celebrate with a day of family fun.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 4, families are invited to the bakery at 196 Danbury Road, to taste its newest allergy-free creations such as edible cookie dough, chocolate-covered s’mores and “cookie jar bar” treats. Children are invited to color-a-cookie and two visitors will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to the shop.

Since 2013, owner and Wilton resident Susan Schmitt has built her business on creating allergy-free treats everyone can enjoy. Her mission continues to evolve with the addition of vegan, dairy-free, egg-free and gluten-free (all made on shared equipment) treats to order.

“When my two boys were young, several of their friends had tree-nut allergies and their parents struggled to find special treats for them to enjoy. As a stay-at-home mom at the time, I decided to begin baking and decorating cookies that would deliver just what these kids needed,” Schmitt said.

Learn more at paintedcookie.com.