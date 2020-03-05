The Latest: Warren making no endorsement decision right away

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses supporters during a town hall in San Antonio. FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses supporters during a town hall in San Antonio. Photo: Eric Gay, AP Photo: Eric Gay, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Warren making no endorsement decision right away 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren says she will not be running for president in 2020 but guarantees that she will stay in the fight.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Warren said she'd likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but “not today.”

“I need some space and I need a little time right now,” she said, standing next to her husband, Bruce Mann, and golden retriever, Bailey.

Warren’s voice cracked when she talked about meeting so many little girls while campaigning around the country for the past year and knowing they “are going to have to wait four more years,” at least, to see a woman in the White House.

The Massachusetts senator was the Democratic presidential primary’s last top female candidate. She suspended her campaign Thursday, two days after a disappointing Super Tuesday that included a third-place finish in her home state.

Warren added: “I have no regrets at all. This has been the honor of a lifetime.”

___

10:50 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states.

That's according to a person familiar with her plans who wasn't authorized to speak about Warren's intentions and talked to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.

The Massachusetts senator's campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization.

But she was squeezed out by Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance. In the end, she didn't even win her home state — she finished third behind Joe Biden, who won it, and Sanders.

Her exit from the race on Thursday came days after Amy Klobuchar dropped out. It leaves the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

— AP writer Will Weissert