The Latest: Spain confident of vaccine program despite delay The Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 7:13 a.m.
1 of7 An elderly woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at central Evangelismos hospital in Athens, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Greek health authorities started vaccinating people aged over 85 years old on Saturday. Yorgos Karahalis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, for people to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, in Salisbury, England, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, before being administered to members of the public. The historic site is acting as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A column of police vehicles drives through the city of Winterberg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The city is closed for tourists due to the coronavirus distancing rules. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Marius Becker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A Kashmiri doctor receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Hospital staff goes through the documents prior to COVID-19 vaccination drive at a hospital in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 First batch of health workers wait for their turn to get vaccinated at a hospital in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A hospital staff puts a badge on the chest of a colleague after being administered COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain’s health minister said Saturday that his government is standing by its pledge to vaccinate a large part of its population by the summer despite the delay in the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Minister Salvador Illa said that even though Spain will only receive 56% of the expected doses next week from Pfizer, Spain’s vaccination program has reached “cruising speed.”
Written By
The Associated Press