The Latest: Trump says NC election no predictor for 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he doesn't think a special election Tuesday in North Carolina is a bellwether for his performance in the state next year.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House to campaign for Dan Bishop, the Republican in that race, Trump is tamping down expectations for the vote to fill a vacant House seat representing the once-reliably GOP district.

Trump is holding a rally for Bishop Monday as he faces off with Democrat Dan McCready in the final stroke of the 2018 midterm elections, which saw Republicans lose control of the House.

Trump insists the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency, and says his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.

He adds, "We're very happy with the way we've done."

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina will serve as a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race.

It will be his first campaign rally since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown and a running battle over hurricane forecasts.

Trump will visit the state Monday night on the eve of the House election. He enjoys wide popularity within his own party, but a GOP defeat in a red-leaning state could portend trouble for his reelection campaign.