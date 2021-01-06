The Latest: Thailand to expand virus testing at factories The Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 3:59 a.m.
A passenger wearing a facemask stands next to a coronavirus prevention signboard posted at a canal ferry platform in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said.
Passengers wearing face-masks to reduce spread of the coronavirus, ride a canal ferry in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said.
Delivery drivers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk along a staircase at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics.
Performers rehearse near the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre under construction for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics.
A medical worker in a booth takes a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
A medical worker in a booth tries to warm her hands under an electric heater at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
BANGKOK — Authorities in Thailand say they plan to expand coronavirus testing to thousands of factories in a province near Bangkok as they reported 365 new cases around the country and one new death.
Authorities have focused their efforts on migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, a province next to the capital that has been the epicenter of a new outbreak and where thousands work in its mainly seafood processing factories and markets.
