The Latest: Summerfest postpones event due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history.

Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5. But because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus, Milwaukee World Festival has cut the event to nine days across the first three weeks in September.

The new dates are Sept. 3 to 5, Sept. 10 to 12 and Sept. 17 to 19.

Organizers have not yet said whether the main acts already scheduled will be available in September, including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band.