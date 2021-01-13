The Latest: California lifts some stay-at-home orders The Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 9:01 a.m.
1 of16 Jim Clark, 86, receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 A man is tested for the coronavirus by a healthcare worker at a testing center, set up on a basketball court, in Ramat Gan, Israel, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 A police officer checks passengers on a vehicle at a roadblocks on the first day of a movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The emergency declaration came as a surprise just a day after Muhyiddin Yassin announced Kuala Lumpur, the administrative capital and five states will return to a near-lockdown to stem the virus spread. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo prepares to receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Writings on the banner in the background read "Vaccina, Safe and Halal." (Agus Suparto・Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Agus Suparto/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Tokyo, Japan. Suga announced that Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 A police officer stands guard near boxes containing a COVID-19 vaccine during distribution to medical facilities around the province in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. Binsar Bakkara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 A nurse prepares a syringe with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 disease during the employee vaccination program at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the first the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Nurse gives an injection with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 disease to an employee at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the first the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Physiotherapist Christian Maass, left, gets an injection of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against the COVID-19 disease from doctor Marina Kremer, center, during the employee vaccination program, at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 People wait to receive a Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination center, in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Jordan has begun administering coronavirus vaccines with the goal of inoculating 10,000 people in the first two days. Raad Adayleh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 People wait to receive a Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination center, in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Jordan has begun administering coronavirus vaccines with the goal of inoculating 10,000 people in the first two days. Raad Adayleh/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 A woman passes a mobile COVID-19 testing unit as residents of Bergschenhoek, Netherlands, take part in a mass test of all of the municipality's 62,000 inhabitants starting Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, following a cluster of COVID-19 cases at an elementary school. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. One topic of the meeting are the current developments of the new coronavirus pandemic in Germany. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus walks past the O2 Academy Brixton in London, Wednesday, Jan. 13 2021. England’s health care system may move patients into hotels to ease pressure on hospitals struggling to handle rising COVID-19 admissions. (John Walton/PA via AP) John Walton/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 First-year students, wearing face masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, stand in line to enter in the building and prepare themselves, prior to a written exam at the SwissTech Convention Center of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology site in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Laurent Gillieron/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is lifting a stay-at-home order for 13 northern counties because of improving hospital conditions but most of the state’s population remains under tight restrictions because of the deadly coronavirus surge.
The state lifted a December ban on outdoor dining, hair and nail salons and other services for the Sacramento region. But three of five state regions — the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California — remain under the stay-at-home order because their hospitals’ intensive care capacity is severely limited.
The Associated Press