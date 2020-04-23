The Latest: Rapid City has business reopening plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Rapid City has a plan which could reopen many businesses as early as Monday.

The City Council will meet in special session Monday to consider the plan, and if approved it would take effect immediately.

Gov. Kristi Noem has not issued a stay-at-home order in South Dakota. But, some cities have adopted local laws to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Mayor Steve Allender said that under the plan, restaurants and bars would be able to reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools.

There would also be capacity limits on those businesses and casinos. The limit would be either 10 people, or one customer for every 125 square feet (11.6 square meters) of space.

Additionally, all food service employees would be required to wear masks. At casinos, the video machines must be cleaned and disinfected between customers, according to the Rapid City Journal.

At retail stores, hand sanitizer would be required throughout the store for public use and there would be capacity limits for grocery, retail, recreation and fitness businesses would be limited to one customer for every 200 square feet (18.5 square meters).