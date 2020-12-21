The Latest: Public meetings being curbed in S Korean capital The Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 2:43 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea — Gatherings of more than five people will be banned in South Korea's capital region as an elevated step to suppress what authorities call an “explosive” surge in coronavirus infections.
The Seoul region is home to half of South Korea’s 51 million people and has been at the center of a recent viral resurgence. The country averaged about 960 new virus cases each day in the past week, more than 70% of them in the Seoul metropolitan area.
