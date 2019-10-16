The Latest: Police find no sign of abducted Alabama girl

This undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Patrick Devone Stallworth. Police say 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was playing outside at a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, when she was abducted by someone in a dark SUV. Investigators say they’ve since located the vehicle and arrested on Sunday two people, Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham, Ala., and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, also of Birmingham, on unrelated charges to the kidnapping of the little girl everyone calls Cupcake. (Birmingham Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Patrick Devone Stallworth. Police say 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was playing outside at a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, when ... more Photo: Bill Uhrich, AP Photo: Bill Uhrich, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Police find no sign of abducted Alabama girl 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing Alabama girl (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Authorities searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who was abducted say a search of a Birmingham, Alabama, apartment complex didn't turn up signs of the child.

Multiple police officers descended on a small apartment development Wednesday morning in Birmingham less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from where Kamille McKinney was last seen Saturday at a birthday party.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Johnny Williams, says officers were acting on a tip. But he says police searched every apartment and vehicle in the complex and didn't find the child who relatives called "Cupcake."

Authorities say the girl was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project Saturday night.

___

12:19 p.m.

Police looking for a missing 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party swarmed around a Birmingham residential area Wednesday a few miles from where she was last seen.

Authorities didn't immediately explain what was going on in their search for Kamille McKinney, but they said they would provide an update as the search continued.

Live video from news outlets showed police blocking off a street and the sound of a law enforcement helicopter overhead. News video also showed officers in helmets and other tactical gear entering an apartment building. People who appeared to be residents milled around the entrance as the officers walked by.

The girl known as "Cupcake" to her family was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project in Birmingham on Saturday night, police said. The search centered on a small apartment complex less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.

A man and a woman described as persons of interest were arrested and charged with crimes that police said were unrelated to the girl's disappearance. But police said they don't know where the child might be.

Officials have announced rewards totaling $6,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the child's disappearance. An amber alert seeking information about the girl was initially sent only to Alabama, but was later expanded to neighboring states.