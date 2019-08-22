The Latest: Pence calls for a Mexico, Canada trade deal vote

Vice President Mike Pence greets guests after speaking at medical-device manufacturer Merit Medical Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah. Pence is visiting Utah as the next stop on a trip to promote the Trump administration's trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Utah (all times local):

12 noon

Vice President Mike Pence is keeping up his public campaign to pressure Congress to approve the Trump administration's new trade deal with Mexico and Canada this year.

Pence spoke glowingly about the nation's economy and President Donald Trump during his speech at Utah medical-device maker Merit Medical on Thursday.

He said specifically called on Utah's lone congressional Democrat, Rep. Ben McAdams, to help bring it to the floor of the U.S. House.

McAdams represents the Salt Lake City suburb where Pence spoke, and says he's already signed a letter asking Democratic leadership to bring it to a vote this year.

The speech is the vice president's second visit this week to a district where a Democrat narrowly won in 2018. He also spoke in New Mexico on Wednesday.

6 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Utah as the next stop on a trip to promote the Trump administration's trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Officials announced Pence will tour the offices of disposable medical devices maker Merit Medical in a Salt Lake City suburb Thursday morning. The Republican who is popular with many officials in the GOP-leaning state is scheduled to speak to local leaders and employees.

Pence arrived in Utah Wednesday evening after visiting New Mexico, where he spoke about the trade pact while visiting an oil and natural gas production service company.

Pence's visits to Utah and New Mexico come in congressional swing districts where Democrats narrowly won in 2018.