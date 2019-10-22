The Latest: Officials say asking for probe of rival wrong

House Judiciary Committee Chairnam Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., leaves at the conclusion of a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and testimony by Ambassador William Taylor in the House impeachment probe (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Three federal officials, including one from the FBI, say they believe it's inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler posed that question at a committee hearing Tuesday on election security. Nadler was referencing a July phone call in which President Donald Trump prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Three officials answered that it was not appropriate to ask a foreign leader for a political investigation.

A deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's national security division, Adam Hickey, said he would not comment on the president's activities.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, was drawn into a Trump administration effort to leverage U.S. military aid for Ukraine. Taylor is on Capitol Hill to testify behind closed doors.

12:35 a.m.

Members of Congress are set to hear directly from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, who was drawn into a Trump administration effort to leverage U.S. military aid for the country.

William Taylor is scheduled to testify before closed doors Tuesday in an inquiry trying to determine if Trump committed impeachable offenses by pressing the president of Ukraine into pursuing information that could help his campaign.

In excerpts of text messages released by impeachment investigators in Congress, Taylor wrote: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

Taylor was tapped for the post after U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was removed before the end of her term following a campaign against her led by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.