The Latest: India's double whammy: Rising cases, few shots The Associated Press May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 7:26 a.m.
1 of30 Family members place a cloth on the body of Rajendra Prasad Mishra, 62, who died due to COVID-19 before cremation by the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Family members pay last respect to their relative who died of COVID-19 before cremation by the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Doctor Veronica Verdino attends to a COVID-19 patient at the Dr. Norberto Raul Piacentini hospital, in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 A forklift driver loads material for temporary shelters to be sent to India, at the UNHCR warehouses, part of the International Humanitarian City, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates will begin shipping aid from the World Health Organization and other groups into India for free to help fight a crushing outbreak of the coronavirus, the airline said Sunday. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 A forklift driver loads material for temporary shelters to be sent to India, at the UNHCR warehouses, part of the International Humanitarian City, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates will begin shipping aid from the World Health Organization and other groups into India for free to help fight a crushing outbreak of the coronavirus, the airline said Sunday. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 A police officer stands guard in a business district to ensure a lockdown to help control the spread of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Roads are deserted due to a lockdown to help control the spread of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 People crowded on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Barcelona residents were euphoric as the clock stroke midnight, ending a six-month-long national state of emergency and consequently, the local curfew. Spain is relaxing overall measures to contain the coronavirus this weekend, allowing residents to travel across regions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that a patchwork of approaches will replace the six-month-long national state of emergency that ends at midnight on Saturday. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 People crowded and dance on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Barcelona residents were euphoric as the clock stroke midnight, ending a six-month-long national state of emergency and consequently, the local curfew. Spain is relaxing overall measures to contain the coronavirus this weekend, allowing residents to travel across regions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that a patchwork of approaches will replace the six-month-long national state of emergency that ends at midnight on Saturday. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 People crowded and dance on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Barcelona residents were euphoric as the clock stroke midnight, ending a six-month-long national state of emergency and consequently, the local curfew. Spain is relaxing overall measures to contain the coronavirus this weekend, allowing residents to travel across regions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that a patchwork of approaches will replace the six-month-long national state of emergency that ends at midnight on Saturday. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 In this aerial view taken with a drone, around 100 spectators are seated during a concert as part of the Coesfeld model region at Burg Vischering, in L'dinghausen, Germany, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The circle presents the guitar virtuosos M. and T. Hoene. Admission was from 17:30 only with a negative coronavirus test. (Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP) Guido Kirchner/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Family members pay last respect to their relative Rajendra Prasad Mishra, a 62-year-old man who has lost his life from coronavirus infection before cremation at River Ganges at Phaphamau in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 at a cremation ground in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 at a cremation ground in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 at a cremation ground in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 at a cremation ground in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A COVID-19 patient is treated, at the Farcha provincial hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Friday April 30, 2021. While the world's wealthier nations have stockpiled coronavirus vaccines for their citizens, many poorer countries are scrambling to secure enough doses, and some, like Chad, have yet to receive any. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Dr. Oumaima Djarma, left, walks with other doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients, inside the Farcha provincial hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Friday April 30, 2021. While the world's wealthier nations have stockpiled coronavirus vaccines for their citizens, many poorer countries are scrambling to secure enough doses, and some, like Chad, have yet to receive any. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Medical personnel spray disinfectant outside the ward where COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, at the Farcha provincial hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, Friday April 30, 2021. While the world's wealthier nations have stockpiled coronavirus vaccines for their citizens, many poorer countries are scrambling to secure enough doses, and some, like Chad, have yet to receive any. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 FILE - In this April 9, 2021 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Paris. With a year to go to the presidential vote, French President Emmanuel Macron is getting ready for a potential re-election bid by prioritizing reviving the economy and saving jobs. The country is slowly stepping out of its partial lockdown. Macron’s ability to meet the challenge will be key _ as France is among countries worst hit by the pandemic in the world, with over 105,000 virus-related deaths. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
NEW DELHI — India opened vaccinations to all adults this month, hoping to tame a disastrous coronavirus surge sweeping the country, but since then the pace of administering the shots has only dropped, with states saying they only have limited stock.
New infections are still rising at record pace in the world’s second-most populous nation. Alongside a slowdown in vaccinations, states have gone to court over oxygen shortages as hospitals struggle to treat a running line of COVID-19 patients.
Written By
The Associated Press