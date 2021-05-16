The Latest: 100s of bodies found buried on India riverbanks The Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 5:48 a.m.
1 of29 FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida's major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday, May 15, 2021 to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) Joe Burbank/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016, file photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the 2021 fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students. The private university says faculty members, staffers and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, 2021, although there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or “strongly held” personal beliefs. Beth Harpaz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. China will draw a “separation line” atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepal's side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday. Tashi Sherpa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 A health worker takes the nasal swab sample of a boy to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, May 14, 2021. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 A woman enjoys the sun at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Friday, May 14, 2021. Greece launched its tourism season Friday amid a competitive scramble across the Mediterranean to lure vacationers emerging from lockdowns. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Noah Chen, 13, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus after the COVID-19 alert raise to level 3 in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Taiwan, which has had enviable success in containing COVID-19, imposed new restrictions in its capital city on Saturday as it battled its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 A man walks past a mural on how to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Doctors protest for better working conditions and resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, May 14, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Family member, right, of a person who died of COVID-19 performs Hindu rituals in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people to take extra precautions as the virus was spreading fast in rural areas. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Indian Christian priests offer prayers next to the coffin of Father Rolfie D'Souza's who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people to take extra precautions as the virus was spreading fast in rural areas. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Rose petals are spread around the grave and coffin of Father Rolfie D'Souza's who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people to take extra precautions as the virus was spreading fast in rural areas. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Bodies of suspected coronavirus victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 The employee of a pub rolls a stack of chairs onto the market place in Heidelberg, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. After months of lockdown, the Southwest is loosening the reins on Corona rules significantly. From Saturday on, openings in gastronomy, tourism and leisure are possible. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Uwe Anspach/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 People wait in a converted underground car park vaccination centre in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Hundreds of people have lined up at an improvised vaccination center near Munich to get one of 1,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that were on offer. Police said that around 850 people were standing in line at around 10 a.m. -- and some of them had arrived as early as 5 a.m. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A Nepalese woman and her daughter wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Graham Hughes/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 A woman holds an umbrella prior to a protest against COVID-19 restriction measures at the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 People queue at a vaccination centre in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Hundreds of people have lined up at an improvised vaccination center near Munich to get one of 1,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine that were on offer. Police said that around 850 people were standing in line at around 10 a.m. -- and some of them had arrived as early as 5 a.m. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks. There’s been speculation on social media that they are the remains of COVID-19 victims.
In jeeps and boats, police are using portable loudspeakers asking people not to dispose of bodies in rivers.
Written By
The Associated Press