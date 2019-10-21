The Foxhole: Spotlight on Bill Glass

Bill Glass is the 45th Commander of Post 86, heading into our 100th year. He was born in Cambridge, Mass., growing up in Lexington, Mass. After graduation from Lexington High School, he received an NROTC scholarship at Northwestern University. His senior year, Bill commanded the Midshipman Battalion, including some of the first female Navy ROTC midshipmen. Graduating with a degree in advertising, Bill was commissioned Ensign and assigned to the commissioning crew of the USS Caron (DD-970) at Norfolk, Va.

Bill served as Auxiliaries Officer, “M” Division Officer, Electrical Officer and qualified as CIC Officer and Officer of the Deck (in port and underway). He deployed to the Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Sea and Caribbean. In addition, his other duties included Public Affairs Officer and Welfare and Recreation Officer.

August 1980 saw him leave active duty and affiliate with the Naval Reserve as Training Officer/Instructor of NR FTG San Diego detachment 202, Great Lakes Ill. While there, Bill received his master’s degree in advertising from Northwestern.

He moved to the New York area in 1981 where he continued his reserve duty as Executive Officer at NR FTG Guantanamo Bay, Cuba detachment 102, Floyd Bennett Field, Brooklyn. His first civilian job was as account executive at a large New York City ad firm. In 1984, Bill joined Hertz in New York as ad manager. A new resident of Wilton at the time with his wife Susan, Bill tired of the commute and jumped at the chance to join Connecticut Marketing Associates (CMA), based in Wilton, where he remained for over 20 years.

From 1987 to 1994, Bill had a series of challenging reserve assignments with staffs and ships in the New York area, some of them in command.

Upon promotion to Captain in 1996, he served as Naval Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region II, in New York City. In October 1997, Bill joined NR COMSTRKFLTLANT detachment 102, Albany, N.Y., as Executive Officer. On Jan. 1, 2003, he retired from the Navy with 26 years of service.

Among his awards and decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal w/Gold Star (second award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, National Defense Medal and several ribbon and unit awards.

From 2008 to 2018, Bill’s civilian career took him from executive director at Trackside Teen Center, and back to CMA. Bill then went to Bridgeport where he became Senior Naval Science Instructor for the Navy JROTC program at Bridgeport Military Academy, a position he held for five years.

Among Bill’s most memorable moments in the Navy were four trips to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; transiting the Panama Canal; going to the Black Sea twice at the height of the Cold War, and being promoted to Captain — the same rank as his dad.

Bill married Susan in 1981. Daughter Ginny and son Eric grew up and attended school in Wilton.

Thank you for your service, Bill!

Information: legionpost86@gmail.com.