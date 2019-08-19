The Atlantic examines alleged New Canaan lunchroom theft

Joanne Pascarelli has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the theft of nearly one-half million dollars from food services in New Canaan Public Schools

The Atlantic, last Friday posted a story that delves into the alleged theft of money from cafeterias in New Canaan schools.

“Secrets and Lies in the School Cafeteria” details the stories behind Marie Wilson, Joann Pascarelli and Bruce Gluck, all charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while overseeing transactions in the cafeterias in New Canaan High School and Saxe Middle School.

Wilson and Pascarelli, both charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding the public, are free on a $50,000 bond each and next due in court Sept. 5, 2019. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Gluck, charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and tampering with physical evidence, is free on a $25,000 and is also next due in court Sept. 5, 2019.

Wilson was arrested Aug. 11, 2018, Pascarelli the next day, the result of an investigation started by a complaint filed by school officials on Dec. 17, 2017.

At a Board of Education meeting eight days after Pascarelli was arrested, New Canaan Public Schools Director of Finance Jo-Ann Keating said a four-year look at transactions in the cafeterias revealed $478,000 in missing funds.

Gluck was arrested Monday, April 29, 2019. In a redacted copy of the search warrant for his arrest, New Canaan Police said that Gluck emerged as another suspect as their investigation continued. Among other findings, police said banking records showed that Gluck made large cash deposits during the theft time frame. The overwhelming majority of these deposits were made during the school year and tapered off markedly when school was not in session.