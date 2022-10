GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week and is being held in Hall County, where he faces an extradition hearing on Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.