Texas sees nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas rose by nearly 2,000 Sunday and there were another 24 deaths tied to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

There were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday, an increase from 62,338 cases and 1,648 deaths reported Saturday.

The true numbers are likely higher, however, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department also estimated there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.