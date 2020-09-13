Texas reports 3,905 news cases, 146 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Saturday evening reported 3,905 new cases of the coronavirus and the deaths of 146 more people with COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said that brings the number of confirmed cases since early March to 657,589. There have also been 14,143 deaths reported.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The updated numbers for Sunday have not yet been released.

Health officials estimate that about 70,000 cases are now active, 3,371 of them requiring hospitalization. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.