Texas reports 3,488 new coronavirus cases, 144 more deaths

Two Zoono employees spray disinfectant on theater seats in the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Odessa, Texas, in preparation for the reopening of the venue for its first performance on Sept. 15. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — At least 3,488 new cases were reported Friday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 144 new COVID-19 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

That brought the number of confirmed coronavirus cases since early March to 653,356, as well as 13,997 COVID-19 deaths, state health officials said. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials estimated 71,292 cases are now active, 3,475 of them requiring hospitalization. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.