Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 6:23 p.m.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, before it convicted William George Davis, of Hallsville, of capital murder involving multiple victims. (Smith County Jail via AP, File)
Charged with capital murder, William George Davis listens to closing arguments in court, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tyler, Texas, as he stands trial for the deaths of four patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal via AP)
Judge Austin Reeve Jackon, right, reads the jury's verdict during the trial for William George Davis, left, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Davis, a Texas nurse, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal via AP)
William George Davis, left, waits for the jury to return to the courtroom with their verdict during his trial, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Davis is charged in the deaths of four patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal via AP)
7 of9 William George Davis, left, waits for the jury to return to the courtroom with their verdict during his trial, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Davis is charged in the deaths of four patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal via AP) Les Hassell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 William George Davis waits for the jury to return to the courtroom with their verdict during his trial, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Davis is charged in the deaths of four patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal via AP) Les Hassell/AP Show More Show Less
TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.