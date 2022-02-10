Texas mail ballots rejected under stricter new voting law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some early Texas voters in the nation’s first primary are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected for leaving off newly required information following a GOP-led overhaul of the state’s already strict election code.
Election officials in Harris County — a Democratic stronghold that includes Houston and more than 2.4 million voters — said Thursday that in the the first batch of mail-in ballots they have received, about 40% could not be counted because of missing information or signatures required under Texas’ sweeping new law passed in August.